Obituary for Arturo Ortega

Arturo Ortega, 55, of Heavener was born Aug. 7, 1966 in San Luis Potosi, Mexico to Arturo Ortega Olguin and Maria Guerrero Guerrero and passed away Sept. 3, 2021 in Heavener.

Funeral mass is 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Heavener. Burial will be in Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Arturo was a longtime resident of the area. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Arturo will be missed by all whom knew and loved him.

Surviving family members are his wife, Joaquina Sanchez De Ortega; his father, Arturo Ortego Olguin; a daughter, Nancy Ortega; four sons Jesus Ortega, Arturo Ortega, Ricadro Ortega and Victor Ortega; four sisters Anita Ortega; Estela Ortega; Evelia Ortega and Patricia Ortega; three grandchildren Maura Tecla, Samuel Tecla and Daniel Tecla; and numerous other relatives and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Maria Guerrero; and a brother, Pascual Ortega.

Pallbearers are Jesus Ortega, Arturo Ortega, Ricardo Ortega, Victor Ortega, Samuel Tecla and Daniel Tecla.

Viewing is from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, and 9 a.m. until noon Tuesday at the funeral home.

Rosary service is 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

