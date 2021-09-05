LeFlore County weather 9-5-2021

A wet day is possible for Sunday in LeFlore County.

There is a 60 percent chance of rain. A flood advisory has been issued for northern LeFlore County. The high will be 89 degrees, with a low of 65 degrees.

Saturday’s high was 99, with a low of 65.

Sunrise for Sunday is 6:54 a.m. Sunset is 7:38 p.m.

Average temperatures for Sept. 5 are a high of 88, with a low of 61.

Records for the date were a high of 102 in 1980. The record low was 42 in 1974.

On Sept. 5, 2020, the high was 89, with a low of 71. A total of .15 inches of rain was recorded.