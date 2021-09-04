Obituary for Dolores Brown-Gardner

Dolores Brown-Gardner, 83, of the Lovings community was born Aug. 26, 1938 in the Fairview Community in Cameron to Benton Frank and Gertrude Anna (Peck) Blevins and passed away Aug. 31, 2021 in Poteau.

Graveside service is 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Blevins family cemetery with Brother David Hardin officiating. Burial will follow in the Blevins Family Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Dolores lived in the Lovings community, where she raised her family. She was a graduate of Heavener High School, a homemaker, and a member of the Lovings Baptist Church. Her hobbies consisted of being with her family, playing the piano and Western Swing. As one person said the music has died. We will miss her smile, get togethers, talks, trips, and her love. Dolores will be deeply missed by many whom loved and knew her. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend.

Survivors are two daughters Lisa Leatherwood and husband Jess of Howe, and Stephanie Cheek of the Lovings community; a son Donnie Brown and wife Manda of the Lovings community; one sister Lillian Pace and husband Ivan of Pryor; one sister-in-law, Pearl Blevins, of Heavener; seven grandchildren Katie, Dawson, Kip, Denny, Michael, Taylor and Dally; 12 great-grandchildren Eastern, Jazmine, Adley, Ryliegh, Layton, Betsy, Kendall, Kash, Ryker, Rhett, Renlie and Baby Hoot; and numerous other relatives and host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald Brown; a daughter, Betsy Kelly; a brother, Bill Blevins; and a sister, Betty Gore Caughern.

Viewing is from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the funeral home.

The family will visit with friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

