LeFlore County weather 9-4-2021

Partly cloudy skies and hot again Saturday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 97 degrees, with a l02 of 72 degrees. There is a chance of showers or thunderstorms, especially overnight.

Friday’s high was 96. With a low of 75. A total of .01 inches of rain was recorded, bringing the monthly total to .02 inches. Average rainfall for September is 5.30 inches.

Sunrise is 6:53 a.m. with sunset at 7:40 p.m.

Average temperatures for Sept. 4 are a high of 88, with a low of 61.

Record high for the date was 102 in 1980. The record low was 46 in 1984.

On Sept. 4, 2021, the high was 90, with a low of 71.