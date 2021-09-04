| logout
LeFlore County weather 9-4-2021
Partly cloudy skies and hot again Saturday in LeFlore County.
The high will be 97 degrees, with a l02 of 72 degrees. There is a chance of showers or thunderstorms, especially overnight.
Friday’s high was 96. With a low of 75. A total of .01 inches of rain was recorded, bringing the monthly total to .02 inches. Average rainfall for September is 5.30 inches.
Sunrise is 6:53 a.m. with sunset at 7:40 p.m.
Average temperatures for Sept. 4 are a high of 88, with a low of 61.
Record high for the date was 102 in 1980. The record low was 46 in 1984.
On Sept. 4, 2021, the high was 90, with a low of 71.