Howe loses game to Silo

TUSHKA – Howe fell behind early to Silo and never recovered in a 7-0 loss in the Tushka Tournament.

Silo scored three runs in the first and second innings to take control.

Howe is 16-9 and plays Tushka Saturday. Silo is 15-6.

Maddy Nobles went the distance pitching for Howe. She gave up only five hits and seven runs, three earned, with two strikeouts and two walks.

Joz Johnson had Howe’s only hit and was 1-3.

Silo 7, Howe 0

HHS 0 0 0 0 0 0—0 1 3

SHS 3 3 0 1 0 x—7 5 0