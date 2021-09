SPIRO – Deborah Ann Seaton, 66, of Spiro passed away Thursday in Spiro, and was born Jan. 10, 1955 in Poteau to Earl and Betty (Huggins) Seaton.

Service is 2 p.m. Tuesday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook and Dale Lowrimore officiating. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau.