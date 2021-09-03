Oklahoma prep football scores 9-3-2021

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Allen 54, Tishomingo 32

Alva 8, Thomas Fay Custer 7

Antlers 42, Maud, Texas 22

Ardmore 27, Ada 0

Arkoma 56, Midway 8

Atoka 41, Coalgate 7

Balko 52, Beaver 6

Barnsdall 46, Foyil 0

Bartlesville 15, Claremore 14

Beggs 74, Rejoice Christian School 48

Bentonville West, Ark. 21, Muskogee 13

Berryhill 27, Fort Gibson 23

Bethany 30, John Marshall 22

Bethel 46, Meeker 29

Bixby 23, Jenks 15

Booker T. Washington 39, Del City 26

Bray-Doyle 28, Ryan 20

Burns Flat-Dill City 38, Carnegie 12

Cache 49, Altus 0

Caddo 24, Wilson 12

Caney Valley 43, Hulbert 6

Casady 14, Apache 13

Cashion 47, Perry 14

Chandler 53, Stroud 0

Chelsea 54, Nowata 20

Choctaw 63, Springdale, Ark. 6

Chouteau-Mazie 34, Liberty 26

Christian Heritage Academy 27, Stratford 6

Collinsville 54, Oologah 22

Comanche 45, Dickson 14

Commerce 40, Galena, Kan. 14

Community Christian 19, Bridge Creek 2

Cordell 34, Rush Springs 26

Corn Bible Academy 8, Kremlin-Hillsdale 6

Coweta 37, Wagoner 13

Crooked Oak 18, Konawa 14

Cushing 35, Bristow 26

Davenport 42, Weleetka 18

Davis 12, Pauls Valley 7

Deer Creek 44, Southmoore 0

Dewar 48, Regent Prep 20

Douglass 34, Star Spencer 12

Edmond North 12, Edmond Memorial 6

Elgin 55, Anadarko 41

Elmore City 30, Frederick 16

Glenpool 40, Skiatook 0

Grove 55, Vinita 32

Guthrie 67, Putnam West 0

Hackett, Ark. 36, Pocola 22

Healdton 28, Marietta 8

Hilldale 28, Tulsa Rogers 20

Hinton 28, Hennessey 6

Holland Hall 45, Cascia Hall 7

Hollis 50, Temple 0

Hooker 55, Sunray, Texas 26

Hugo 32, Checotah 26

Inola 17, Gravette, Ark. 16

Keota 48, Strother 16

Ketchum 28, Canadian 0

Kiefer 40, Kellyville 13

Kingston 16, Idabel 7

Liberal, Kan. 56, Guymon 16

Lincoln Christian 31, Jones 29

Lone Grove 37, Wynnewood 7

MacArthur 42, Eisenhower 27

Madill 49, Durant 26

Mangum 37, Merritt 36

Marlow 40, Chickasha 14

Maysville 20, Central High 14

McAlester 57, Sallisaw 6

Metro Christian 46, NOAH 17

Miami 38, Jay 12

Midwest City 14, Carl Albert 9

Minco 41, Dibble 14

Moore 40, Westmoore 14

Mooreland 22, Pawnee 14

Mounds 56, Porter Consolidated 7

Mount St. Mary 63, Capitol Hill 0

Mountain View-Gotebo 54, Snyder 12

Muldrow 42, Sequoyah-Tahlequah 0

Mustang 48, Yukon 7

Noble 41, Blanchard 23

OKC Classen Adv. 58, OKC Northwest 6

OKC Patriots 22, Blackwell 6

OKC U.S. Grant 43, Western Heights 0

Oklahoma Christian Academy 62, Sayre 13

Oklahoma Christian School 14, Morrison 0

Owasso 48, Fayetteville, Ark. 42

Perkins-Tryon 41, Tecumseh 13

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 60, Coyle 12

Porum 60, South Coffeyville 30

Pryor 20, Catoosa 10

Purcell 20, Lindsay 14

Putnam City 36, Putnam North 35, 2OT

Quapaw 26, Dewey 6

Roland 39, Valliant 7

Sand Springs 34, Bishop Kelley 13

Sapulpa 61, Tulsa Edison 13

Sarcoxie, Mo. 42, Wyandotte 7

Sasakwa 50, Olive 14

Seminole 19, Harrah 15

Sequoyah-Claremore 21, Haskell 7

Shiloh Christian, Ark. 27, Poteau 21

Spiro 18, Hartshorne 10

Stigler 45, Adair 6

Stillwater 30, Edmond Santa Fe 20

Summit Christian 57, Southwest Covenant 12

Tahlequah 49, McLain/TSST 0

Thackerville 34, Cyril 24

Timberlake 38, Ringwood 0

Tuttle 21, Plainview 13

Tyrone 55, Turpin 20

Union 38, Broken Arrow 28

Verdigris 28, Sperry 0

Victory Christian 39, Pawhuska 33, OT

Warner 54, Savanna 0

Washington 34, Sulphur 13

Watonga 40, Hobart 16

Waurika 58, Grandfield 0

Wayne 48, Walters 16

Waynoka 40, Okeene 12

Weatherford 28, Kingfisher 19

Webbers Falls 40, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 27

Welch 48, Watts 0

Westville 30, Lincoln, Ark. 14

Wetumka 50, Depew 0

Wewoka 20, Holdenville 14

Woodland 12, Oklahoma Union 7

Yale 36, Drumright 14