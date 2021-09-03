Oklahoma prep football scores 9-3-2021
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Allen 54, Tishomingo 32
Alva 8, Thomas Fay Custer 7
Antlers 42, Maud, Texas 22
Ardmore 27, Ada 0
Arkoma 56, Midway 8
Atoka 41, Coalgate 7
Balko 52, Beaver 6
Barnsdall 46, Foyil 0
Bartlesville 15, Claremore 14
Beggs 74, Rejoice Christian School 48
Bentonville West, Ark. 21, Muskogee 13
Berryhill 27, Fort Gibson 23
Bethany 30, John Marshall 22
Bethel 46, Meeker 29
Bixby 23, Jenks 15
Booker T. Washington 39, Del City 26
Bray-Doyle 28, Ryan 20
Burns Flat-Dill City 38, Carnegie 12
Cache 49, Altus 0
Caddo 24, Wilson 12
Caney Valley 43, Hulbert 6
Casady 14, Apache 13
Cashion 47, Perry 14
Chandler 53, Stroud 0
Chelsea 54, Nowata 20
Choctaw 63, Springdale, Ark. 6
Chouteau-Mazie 34, Liberty 26
Christian Heritage Academy 27, Stratford 6
Collinsville 54, Oologah 22
Comanche 45, Dickson 14
Commerce 40, Galena, Kan. 14
Community Christian 19, Bridge Creek 2
Cordell 34, Rush Springs 26
Corn Bible Academy 8, Kremlin-Hillsdale 6
Coweta 37, Wagoner 13
Crooked Oak 18, Konawa 14
Cushing 35, Bristow 26
Davenport 42, Weleetka 18
Davis 12, Pauls Valley 7
Deer Creek 44, Southmoore 0
Dewar 48, Regent Prep 20
Douglass 34, Star Spencer 12
Edmond North 12, Edmond Memorial 6
Elgin 55, Anadarko 41
Elmore City 30, Frederick 16
Glenpool 40, Skiatook 0
Grove 55, Vinita 32
Guthrie 67, Putnam West 0
Hackett, Ark. 36, Pocola 22
Healdton 28, Marietta 8
Hilldale 28, Tulsa Rogers 20
Hinton 28, Hennessey 6
Holland Hall 45, Cascia Hall 7
Hollis 50, Temple 0
Hooker 55, Sunray, Texas 26
Hugo 32, Checotah 26
Inola 17, Gravette, Ark. 16
Keota 48, Strother 16
Ketchum 28, Canadian 0
Kiefer 40, Kellyville 13
Kingston 16, Idabel 7
Liberal, Kan. 56, Guymon 16
Lincoln Christian 31, Jones 29
Lone Grove 37, Wynnewood 7
MacArthur 42, Eisenhower 27
Madill 49, Durant 26
Mangum 37, Merritt 36
Marlow 40, Chickasha 14
Maysville 20, Central High 14
McAlester 57, Sallisaw 6
Metro Christian 46, NOAH 17
Miami 38, Jay 12
Midwest City 14, Carl Albert 9
Minco 41, Dibble 14
Moore 40, Westmoore 14
Mooreland 22, Pawnee 14
Mounds 56, Porter Consolidated 7
Mount St. Mary 63, Capitol Hill 0
Mountain View-Gotebo 54, Snyder 12
Muldrow 42, Sequoyah-Tahlequah 0
Mustang 48, Yukon 7
Noble 41, Blanchard 23
OKC Classen Adv. 58, OKC Northwest 6
OKC Patriots 22, Blackwell 6
OKC U.S. Grant 43, Western Heights 0
Oklahoma Christian Academy 62, Sayre 13
Oklahoma Christian School 14, Morrison 0
Owasso 48, Fayetteville, Ark. 42
Perkins-Tryon 41, Tecumseh 13
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 60, Coyle 12
Porum 60, South Coffeyville 30
Pryor 20, Catoosa 10
Purcell 20, Lindsay 14
Putnam City 36, Putnam North 35, 2OT
Quapaw 26, Dewey 6
Roland 39, Valliant 7
Sand Springs 34, Bishop Kelley 13
Sapulpa 61, Tulsa Edison 13
Sarcoxie, Mo. 42, Wyandotte 7
Sasakwa 50, Olive 14
Seminole 19, Harrah 15
Sequoyah-Claremore 21, Haskell 7
Shiloh Christian, Ark. 27, Poteau 21
Spiro 18, Hartshorne 10
Stigler 45, Adair 6
Stillwater 30, Edmond Santa Fe 20
Summit Christian 57, Southwest Covenant 12
Tahlequah 49, McLain/TSST 0
Thackerville 34, Cyril 24
Timberlake 38, Ringwood 0
Tuttle 21, Plainview 13
Tyrone 55, Turpin 20
Union 38, Broken Arrow 28
Verdigris 28, Sperry 0
Victory Christian 39, Pawhuska 33, OT
Warner 54, Savanna 0
Washington 34, Sulphur 13
Watonga 40, Hobart 16
Waurika 58, Grandfield 0
Wayne 48, Walters 16
Waynoka 40, Okeene 12
Weatherford 28, Kingfisher 19
Webbers Falls 40, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 27
Welch 48, Watts 0
Westville 30, Lincoln, Ark. 14
Wetumka 50, Depew 0
Wewoka 20, Holdenville 14
Woodland 12, Oklahoma Union 7
Yale 36, Drumright 14