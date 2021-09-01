Pocola holds on against Howe

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

POCOLA – Pocola maintained its lead in District 2A-6 with a 4-3 win over Howe Tuesday.

Pocola is 18-2 overall, 9-0 in district games. Howe is 15-7 and 7-2. Pocola plays at Howe Tuesday. Howe goes against Antlers Thursday in the Tushka Tournament.

Alyssa Parker went the distance to get the win. She allowed eight hits and three runs, one earned, with nine strikeouts and no walks.

Parker also went 3-3 with a RBI batting.

Karsyn Nye took the loss for Howe. She gave up five hits and four runs, two earned, with 10 strikeouts and two walks.

Jaz Johnson led Howe by going 3-4 with a RBI and a run, Abby Huie went 2-4 with a RBI and Nye finished 3-4 with a RBI.

Pocola 4, Howe 3

HHS 0 0 0 0 2 0 1—3 8 2

PHS 0 0 0 1 3 0 x—4 5 2

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.