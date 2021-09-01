Panama sweeps Hulbert

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

PANAMA – Panama moved into a tie for second place in District 2A-6 action by sweeping Hulbert Tuesday.

The Lady ‘Backs won the opener, 19-0 before taking the second game 4-3 in extra innings.

Panama is 11-5 overall and 7-2 in district play. Hulbert is 3-8 and 0-5. Panama visits Oktaha Friday.

In the opener, Panama jumped ahead with 16 runs in the first inning and added three mire in the second.

Kami Autrey went all three innings to get the win. She allowed one hit with four strikeouts and a walk.

Autrey doubled and was 2-2 with four RBI and three runs, Layla Sons tripled and went 1-1 with two RBI and two runs and Makaykla Belford doubled and finished 1-3 with four RBI and two runs.

Panama 19, Hulbert 0

HHS 0 0 0–0 1 7

PHS 16 3 x—19 6 1

In the second game, McKayla Honeycutt reached base on an error and eventually scored the winning run and scored on a ground ball by Raycee Biernacki.

Autrey got the win again, going all eight innings and giving up 10 hits with three runs on 11 strikeouts and no walks.

Sons was 2-4 with two runs, Ashley Montgomery went 2-4 with a RBI and Kelcee Ward tripled while going 1-4 with a RBI and a run.

Panama 4, Hulbert 3

PHS 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1—4 7 3

HHS 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0—3 10 4

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.