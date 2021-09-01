LeFlore County weather 9-1-2021

We may now be in September, but don’t expect any change in the weather with mostly clear skies and hot temperatures again Wednesday.

A heat advisory is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. with a heat index between 105-108 expected.

The high is expected to be 100 degrees, which would be the summer’s hottest day and set the daily record, along with a low of 72.

Tuesday’s high was 96, with a low of 72.

Average temperatures for Sept. 1 are a high of 89, with a low of 62.

Records for the date were a high of 99 in 1984, and a low of 54 in 1987.

On Sept. 1, 2020, the high was 78, with a low of 70. A total of 5.20 inches of rain was recorded.

