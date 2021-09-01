Heavener takes games at Smithville

SMITHVILLE – Heavener won both games in a three-way fast pitch softball Tuesday.

The Lady Wolves (14-4), defeated Wright City in the opener, 6-0, before beating Smithville, 5-0, in a later game. Heavener is back home Thursday to host Antlers in a district game.

In the opener, Kinley Brand got the win for Heavener. She went all five innings and gave up only two hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.

Ava Cartwright was 2-2 with two runs and a RBI and Cayleigh McGee tripled and went 1-1 with a a RBI.

Heavener 6, Wright City 0

WCHS 0 0 0 0 0—0 2 2

HHS 4 0 2 0 x—6 4 0

Against Smithville, the game was scoreless until Heavener scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning.

Brand got the win again. She went five innings and gave up one hit with eight strikeouts and a walk.

McGee tripled again and was 1-3 with two RBI, Marianna Garcia doubled and went 1-2 with a RBI and run and Meredith Smith also doubled in a 1-1 outing with a RBI and a run.

Heavener 5, Smithville 0

HHS 0 0 0 0 5—5 4 0

SHS 0 0 0 0 0—0 1 1

