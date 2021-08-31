Wister whips Warner

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

WISTER – Jaelyn Covey threw a shutout as Wister beat Warner, 10-0, in fast pitch softball Monday. The Lady Wildcats are 13-3 and visit Red Oak Tuesday.

Covey allowed one hit with five strikeouts and no walks.

Hattie Pate hit a grand slam and was 1-2 with four RBI and a run, Kourtney Donaho also hit a grand slam and went 1-2 with four RBI and two runs and Covey went 2-2 with a RBI and a run.

Wister 10, Warner 0

WAR 0 0 0 0—0 1 1

WIS 5 5 0 x—10 7 0

