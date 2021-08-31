Stigler wins at Heavener

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Stigler took a 5-1 win over Heavener in fast pitch softball Monday evening.

The Lady Wolves are 12-4 and visit Smithville Tuesday to play the hosts and Wright City.

McKinley Alexander started and went three innings, before being relieved by Kinley Brand. Alexander gave up four hits and three runs with two strikeouts and two walks. Brand pitched four innings and gave up six hits and two runs, none earned, with five strikeouts and a walk.

Brand was 2-3 batting with a run.

Stigler 5, Heavener 1

SHS 0 0 2 1 0 1 0—5 10 0

HHS 0 0 0 0 0 1 0—1 5 3

