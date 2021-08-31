Services set for Joyce Turner

Graveside service for Joyce Ann Turner, 70, of Heavener is 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Keota Cemetery with Reverend Jerry Turner officiating. Burial will follow at the Keota Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

She was born Aug. 15, 1951 in Keota to Martha (Brand) Kemp and Vannie James Kemp and passed away Aug. 28, 2021 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

