Services set for Eddie Kemp

Eddie Lee Kemp was born Sept. 20, 1951, in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Howard and Lillian (Gossett) Kemp and passed away Aug. 29, 2021 in Fort Smith.

Funeral services are 10 a.m. Saturday at the Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro with Reverend Russ Tyler and Reverend Lee Kemp officiating. Burial will follow in the Keota Cemetery in Keota, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home.

Survivors include his wife Donna (Langston) Kemp; two sons, Eddie Lee Kemp, II and wife Judy and Reverend Lee Andrew Kemp and wife Sarah; nine grandchildren, numerous other family members, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Lillian daughter, Melandie Mitchell, and two brothers, Eugene Kemp and Tommy Kemp.

Viewing will be held after the funeral service. Pallbearers are Eddie Lee Kemp II, Eddie Lee Kemp III, Lee Andrew Kemp, Andrew Kenneth Kemp, Reuben Kemp and Shane Kemp.

