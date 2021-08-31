Services planned for Larry Harmon

WISTER – Larry Calvin Harmon, 76, of Wister passed away Sunday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and was born Feb. 22, 1945 in Wister to James Calvin and Olga Murl (Shrader) Harmon.

He was a veteran of the US Army.

Services are 10 a.m. Thursday at Bethel Baptist Church in Wister with Rev. Josh Effinger officiating. Burial will follow at Ellis Chapel Cemetery in Wister.

