Service set for Michael Hargrove

POTEAU – Michael Eugene Hargrove, 60, of Poteau passed away Tuesday in Ft. Smith, Arkansas, and was born March 28, 1961 in Poteau to James Carl and Gloria Dean (Chandler) Hargrove.

Memorial service is 10 a.m. Friday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau.

Surviving family members are his wife, Kemberley Kay; daughter, Julie Ellen Hargrove; son, Jimmy Wayne Hargrove; and granddaughter, Emily Rose Cagle.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Sandra Jean Turner.

