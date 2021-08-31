Poteau downs Sallisaw

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

SALLISAW – Poteau scored seven runs in the third to take control in a 10-3 win at Sallisaw in a 4A-8 game Monday.

The Lady Pirates are 11-5 overall and 5-2 in district play. Sallisaw is 3-6 and 2=3. Poteau hosts Broken Bow Tuesday.

Bailey Bowman got the win for Poteau. She went the distance and allowed six hits and three runs with two strikeouts and two walks.

Parker Patterson doubled and was 2-2 with a RBI, Kail Chitwood went 2-3 with three RBI and a run, and Jaelyn Herring doubled and finished 1-2 with two runs and a RBI.

Poteau 10, Sallisaw 3

PHS 1 2 7 0 –10 8 0

SHS 0 2 1 0—3 6 3

