Pocola sweeps Central

POCOLA – Pocola swept two 2A-6 games from Central Sallisaw Monday.

The Lady Indians won the opener, 17-0 and competed the sweep with a 12-1 victory. Pocola improves to 17-2 and 8-0 in district play. Central is 7-10 and 2-6. Pocola hosts Howe Tuesday.

In the opener, Pocola jumped out to an 11-0 lead in the first inning and coasted to the win.

Maci Maxwell got the win, pitching all three innings and allowing four hits with three strikeouts and no walks.

Madison Linker doubled and was 2-2 with two RBI and three runs, Bailey Lowrimore doubled and went 2-3 with three RBI and a run, Alyssa Parker had a 2-2 outing with three runs and two RBI, Mika Scott finished 2-2 with two RBI and two runs and Kylee Smith doubled and had a 1-2 game with three runs.

Pocola 17, Central 0

PHS 11 6 0—17 12 1

CHS 0 0 0—0 4 3

In the late game, Maxwell pitched a no-hitter in the win.

She pitched all four innings and allowed the one run, with five strikeouts and three walks.

Parker tripled and was 2-3 with two RBI and two runs and Smith went 2-3 with two RBI and two runs,

Pocola 12, Central 1

CHS 1 9 9 9—1 0 3

PHS 0 8 4—12 9 0

