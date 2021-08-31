Panama blanks Chouteau

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

PANAMA – Kami Autrey threw a one-hitter as Panama defeated Chouteay, 3-0, in District 2A-6 action Monday.

The Lady Backs are 9-5 overall and 5-2 in district play. Panama hosts Hulbert Tuesday. Chouteau is 5-6 and 1-5.

Autrey went all seven innings, giving up the one hit with 11 strikeouts and one walk.

The Lady ‘Backs finished with four hits. Kelcee Ward and Layla Sons had RBI.

Panama 3, Chouteau 0

CHS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 –0 1 1

PHS 1 1 0 0 1 0 x—3 4 2

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.