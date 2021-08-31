| logout
Panama blanks Chouteau
PANAMA – Kami Autrey threw a one-hitter as Panama defeated Chouteay, 3-0, in District 2A-6 action Monday.
The Lady Backs are 9-5 overall and 5-2 in district play. Panama hosts Hulbert Tuesday. Chouteau is 5-6 and 1-5.
Autrey went all seven innings, giving up the one hit with 11 strikeouts and one walk.
The Lady ‘Backs finished with four hits. Kelcee Ward and Layla Sons had RBI.
Panama 3, Chouteau 0
CHS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 –0 1 1
PHS 1 1 0 0 1 0 x—3 4 2
