Oklahoma prep football poll 8-30-2021

By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through August 30. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I

School Total Points Prv

Jenks (5) 34 1 Union (3) 29 3 Owasso 23 4 Broken Arrow 20 5 Edmond Santa Fe 12 2

Others receiving votes: Norman North 2.

Class 6A Division II

School Total Points Prv

Bixby (7) 35 1 Choctaw 27 2 B.T. Washington 18 3 Stillwater 16 4 Sand Springs 4 NR

Others receiving votes: Midwest City 3. Putnam North 1. Del City 1.

Class 5A

School Total Points Prv

Carl Albert (5) 57 1 McAlester 51 2 Collinsville (1) 50 3 Coweta 45 5 McGuinness 37 4 Bishop Kelley 23 6 Lawton Mac 22 8 Guthrie 16 9 El Reno 10 7 Ardmore 8 10

Others receiving votes: Piedmont 6. Sapulpa 4. Claremore 1.

Class 4A

School Total Points Prv

Clinton (4) 58 1 Tuttle (1) 50 2 Wagoner 41 3 Poteau 38 7 Cushing (1) 32 4 Hilldale 30 5 Weatherford 26 6 Blanchard 16 8 Bethany 11 NR Bristow 7 T9

(tie) Cache 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Grove 6. Ada 5. Newcastle 2. Skiatook 1.

Class 3A

School Total Points Prv

Holland Hall (5) 59 1 Lincoln Christian 53 2 Heritage Hall (1) 50 3 Verdigris 30 4 Anadarko 26 T5 Kingfisher 23 T5 Plainview 21 9 Kingston 14 7

(tie) Perkins-Tryon 14 NA

Stigler 10 8

Others receiving votes: Seminole 7. Vinita 7. Checotah 5.Lone Grove 4. Sulphur 4. Berryhill 2. Jay 1.

Class 2A

School Total Points Prv

Metro Christian (6) 60 2 Washington 50 3 Beggs 39 1 Marlow 37 5 Oklahoma Christian 34 6 Jones 27 4 Millwood 19 9 Chandler 19 T7

(tie) Vian 19 T7

Eufaula 10 10

Others receiving votes: Cascia Hall 5. Adair 5. Sperry 3. Rejoice Christian School 3.

Class 1A

School Total Points Prv

Pawhuska (4) 49 2 Cashion (1) 46 1 Ringling 40 3 Morrison 35 4 Gore 30 5 Tonkawa 16 8 Pawnee 15 7 Hooker 12 T9 Thomas Custer 11 6 Wewoka 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Mooreland 5. Colcord 3. Fairview 2. Okemah 2. Wayne 2. Woodland 1. Minco 1.

Class B

School Total Points Prv

Laverne (6) 30 1 Shattuck 22 2 Dewar 17 3 Davenport 8 5

(tie) Regent Prep 8 4

Others receiving votes: Balko-Forgan 3. Canton 1. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 1.

Class C

School Total Points Prv

Timberlake (2) 26 2 Tyrone (3) 25 1 Mountain View-Gotebo (1) 20 3 Midway 11 5 Buffalo 3 4

Others receiving votes: Fox 1. Maud 1. Maysville 1. Thackerville 1. Waynoka 1.