LeFlore County weather 8-31-2021

Mostly clear skies and hot again Tuesday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 94 degrees, with a low of 72 degrees.

Monday’s high was 95, with a low of 67.

Sunrise is at 6:50 a.m. Sunset is 7:45 p.m.

Average temperatures for Aug. 31 are a high of 89 with a low of 62.

Records for the date were a high of 102 in 1983, with a record low of 52 in 1986.

On Aug. 31, 2020, the high was 86 with a low of 71. A total of .32 inches of rain was recorded.

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.