Calendar of events 8-31-2021

The LeFlore County calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email [email protected].

Tuesday

Services for Joyce Ann Turner

High school softball: Heavener at Valliant; Howe at Pocola; Cameron at Haileyville; Broken Bow at Poteau; Talihina at Arkoma

High school baseball: Howe at Haworth

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC.

