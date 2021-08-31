| logout
Calendar of events 8-31-2021
The LeFlore County calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email [email protected].
Tuesday
High school softball: Heavener at Valliant; Howe at Pocola; Cameron at Haileyville; Broken Bow at Poteau; Talihina at Arkoma
High school baseball: Howe at Haworth
Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC.
Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.