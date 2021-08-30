Services held for Jessica Williams

Funeral Service for Jessica Williams, 42, were Monday at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro, with Pastor Vance Mooney officiating, burial followed at the Macedonia Cemetery in Pocola.

She passed away Aug. 26, 2021 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Surviving family members are her husband Josh Williams; and her daughter Ragan Ayala and husband Tristin.

She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Colbie Hutcherson; and her mother, Janice Marie Hickman.

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.