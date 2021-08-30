LeFlore County weather 8-30-2021

Mostly clear skies and warm Monday with another chance of rain.

The high will be 93 degrees, with a low of 69. There is a 20 percent chance of rain or thunderstorms. Sunday had a high of 94, with a low of 73.

Sunrise is at 6:50 a.m. Sunset is at 7:47 p.m.

Average temperatures for Aug. 30 are a high of 89, wih a low of 62.

Records for the date were a high of 106 in 1984. The record low was 48 in 1986.

On Aug. 30, 2021, the high was 87, with a low of 72. There was .32 inches of rain recorded.

