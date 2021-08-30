Commissioners discus burn ban

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – Following several rainless days and drying heat, a burn ban may be in the offing for LeFlore County, county commissioners said at their Monday meeting.

About two dozen fires were reported around the area over the weekend and no rain in the immediate forecast, Emergency Management Director Dennis Yochum told the board.

Yochum said he has been contacting the various county fire departments and all said they would accept a ban on outdoor burning. He said he was still waiting for a response from Poteau.

Commission Chairman Craig Olive said they would put a burn ban resolution on next week’s agenda, in case it is needed.

In the meantime, commissioners and Yochum urged the public to refrain from unnecessary burning and to make sure any fires are closely supervised.

Commissioners accepted bids on two pieces of property in Block 2 of Sunrise Villa on Lock and Dam Road at the north end of the county – one for $3,846 and one for $603.

Commissioners also voted to remove several items from inventory after they were advertised and sold at auction earlier.

A Suntrack boat, motor and trailer from the Emergency Management Depart was sold for $8.000.

An agreement was approved with the Choctaw Nation for the Kennedy Bridge project.

Commissioners also approved a correction to a lease-agreement between Welch State Bank and Brindlee Mountain Fire Apparatus for a truck for the Talihina Fire Department. Commissioners said the change was minor and did not affect the price.

Tiffany “Ty” Hastings was approved as receiving officer for the Detention Center.

The board approved the annual schedule of expenditures of federal funds and the monthly resolution allowing the treasurer to reinvest surplus public health funds.

Several pieces of equipment were removed from the Solid Waste Department inventory.

A 1995 truck was junked after being totaled in an accident and used for parts. A 2005 truck-tractor was sold to Chris Cline for $6,000. An old chassis was scrapped for parts. A 2007 truck was sold at Purple Wave Auction. A 1994 tractor was sold to Billy White for $9,050. A broken surveillance camera and recorder were junked. A 2009 compactor truck was sold to Chris Cline but no price was listed. A 1995 truck also was listed as sold to Chris Cline.

