Commissioners’ agenda 8-30-2021

POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular weekly meeting Monday at 9 a.m. in the office of the board of county commissioners.

Here is the agenda.

  1. Call to order.
  2. Minutes of previous meeting.
  3. Purchase/Orders/payroll.
  5. Monthly fee reports.6.
  6. Transfer of appropriations.
  7. Blanket purchase orders.
  8. Old business.
  9. Current bridge and road projects: D#2CIRB-140D(161)RB, JOB 2509(04) Brazil Creek S, of SH 31.
  10. Contract labor/service agreements.
  11. Burn ban.
  12. Old/New business and/or pay estimates for Conser Road Project(s).
  13. Discussion with possible approval oof notices to sell county property regarding bid #9368 in Block 2 of Sunrise Villa.
  14. Consider and approve resolution disposing of Suntrack Boat, mot and trailer from emergency management inventory,
  15. Discuss and possibly approve agreement between LeFlore County and Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma for Kennedy Bridge project.
  16. Discuss and possibly approve “correction” lease agreement between Leflore County, Brindlee Mountain Fire Apparatus and Welch State Bank.
  17. Consider with possible approval public health resolution allowing county treasurer to reinvest surplus of public health funds.
  18. Discuss and possibly approve appointment of Tiffany (Ty) Hastings as receiving officer for the detention center.
  19. Consider and possibly approve resolutions disposing of equipment from solid waste inventory.
  20. Consider and possibly approve 2020-2021 schedule of expenditures of federal awards (SEFA).
  21. Adjourn.
