| logout
Commissioners’ agenda 8-30-2021
POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular weekly meeting Monday at 9 a.m. in the office of the board of county commissioners.
Here is the agenda.
- Call to order.
- Minutes of previous meeting.
- Purchase/Orders/payroll.
- Monthly fee reports.6.
- Transfer of appropriations.
- Blanket purchase orders.
- Old business.
- Current bridge and road projects: D#2CIRB-140D(161)RB, JOB 2509(04) Brazil Creek S, of SH 31.
- Contract labor/service agreements.
- Burn ban.
- Old/New business and/or pay estimates for Conser Road Project(s).
- Discussion with possible approval oof notices to sell county property regarding bid #9368 in Block 2 of Sunrise Villa.
- Consider and approve resolution disposing of Suntrack Boat, mot and trailer from emergency management inventory,
- Discuss and possibly approve agreement between LeFlore County and Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma for Kennedy Bridge project.
- Discuss and possibly approve “correction” lease agreement between Leflore County, Brindlee Mountain Fire Apparatus and Welch State Bank.
- Consider with possible approval public health resolution allowing county treasurer to reinvest surplus of public health funds.
- Discuss and possibly approve appointment of Tiffany (Ty) Hastings as receiving officer for the detention center.
- Consider and possibly approve resolutions disposing of equipment from solid waste inventory.
- Consider and possibly approve 2020-2021 schedule of expenditures of federal awards (SEFA).
- Adjourn.