Calendar of events 8-30-2021
The LeFlore County calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email [email protected].
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
4F summer skate night
High school softball: Stigler at Heavener; LeFlore at Cameron; Whitesboro at Haworth; Poteau at Sallisaw; Roland at Arkoma; Talihina at Clayton; Roland at Arkoma
High school baseball: Howe at Red Oak; Haileyville/Pittsburg at Bokoshe.