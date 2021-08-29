Whitesboro picked first in power poll.

Whitesboro narrowly took the top spot in this week’s fast pitch softball power poll, edging out Pocola, which was tied for first place last week.

Everybody is encouraged to take part by voting in the attached poll, then email to [email protected] or text to (918)649-4712. The top ytam should be ranked No, 1 and receives 13 points.

Votes must be in by Saturday at 5 p.m.

Here are this week’s rankings: softball rankings 8-29-2021

You can vote in this week’s poll here: softball power poll