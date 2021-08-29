Stilwell edges Heavener in finals

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

GORE – Stilwell completed the championship game of the Gore Tournament Saturday by defeating Heavener, 16-15. It was the finish of a game from earlier in the year that was postponed due to the field not having lights.

Heavener is 11-3 and hosts Stigler Monday. Kinley Brand, Morgan Smith and McKinley Alexander were named to the all-tournament team.

Brand pitched 6.1 innings, allowing 14 hits and 13 runs, seven earned, with six strikeouts and two walks. Brylie Huckaby pitched the final 1.2 innings and gave up four hits and two runs. With two strikeouts.

McKinley Alexander went 5-5 with a triple and double, Brand went 3-5 with two runs and a RBI and Ava Cartwright finished 2-4 with three RBI and a run.

Stilwell 16, Heavener 15

SHS 0 0 0 3 2 6 2 3—16 18 3

HHS 3 1 0 2 0 2 5 2—15 14 5

