LeFlore County weather 8-29-2021

Another warm summer day is forecast for Sunday with warm temperatures and another chance of rain.

The high will be 92 degrees, with a low of 72 degrees. There is a 30 percent chance of rain or thunderstorms.

Saturday’s high was 92, with a low of 72.

Sunrise is at 6:49 a.m. Sunset is at 7:48 p.m.

Average temperatures for Aug. 29 are a high of 90, with a low of 62.

Records for the date were a high of 106 in 1984, with a low of 47 in 1986.

On Aug. 29, 2020, the high was 96, with a low of 73. A total of 1.11 inches of rain was recorded.