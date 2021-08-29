Death notice for Patrick Whaley

Patrick Ryan Steichen Whaley, 39, died Aug. 6, 2021 in Red Oak, and was born Sept. 10, 1981 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Steichen and Darrell Whaley.

Surviving family members are his parents; brothers, Jason (Krystal) Whaley, and Nicholas Steichen.

He was preceded in death by cousins, Anthony and Brian; Aunt Lori; and his grandparents.

Services will be private. His family asks that you plant a tree in his memory.

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.