Whitesboro rolls over Wister

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

WHITESBORO – Whitesboro jumped ahead early and went on to a 12-1 win over Wister Friday in fast pitch softball.

Whitesboro, ranked third in Class B, improves to 9-0 and visits Battiest Tuesday. Wister is 13-4 and hosts Warner Monday.

Madison Grogan got the win for Whitesboro. She pitched all four innings and only allowed one hit and an unearned run with five strikeouts and no walks.

Addi Wright was 2-3 with two runs for Whitesboro, Austyn Wright went 2-3 with two RBI and a run, Maura Cole doubled and finished 1-2 with two RBI and a run and Madi Edwards doubled in a 1-3 outing with two RBI.

Whitesboro 12, Wister 1

WIS 1 0 0 0—1 1 1

WHI 3 2 7 x—12 11 1

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.