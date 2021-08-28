Panama rallies at Colcord

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

COLCORD – Panama rallied late to win at Colcord, 10-7, Friday.

The Lady ‘Backs scored four runs in the last two innings while holding Colcord to one. Panama is 7-5 and 3-2 in 2A-6 play. Colcord is 4-7 overall and 0-5 in district play.

Kami Autrey went the distance to get the win for Panama. She allowed six hits and seven runs, three earned, with 12 strikeouts and no walks.

Autrey also tripled and was 4-4 with two RBI and two runs, Kelcee Ward went 3-5 with two run and Layla Sons homered and had a 1-5 game with two runs and a RBI.

Panama 10, Colcord 7

PHS 1 0 5 0 0 2 2—19 12 7

CHS 2 2 1 1 0 0 7 6 5

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.