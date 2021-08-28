LeFlore County weather 8-28-2021

Mostly clear skies early Saturday for LeFlore County with a chance of thunderstorms later in the day.

The high will be 92 degrees, with a low of 72 degrees. There is a 20 percent chance of storms.

Friday’s high was 94, with a low of 70.

Sunrise is at 6:48 a.m. Sunset is at 7:49 p.m.

Average temperatures for Aug. 28 are a high of 90, with a low of 62.

Records for the date were a high of 102 in 1983. The record low was 52 in 1972.

On Aug. 28, 2020, the high was 95, with a low of 72.

