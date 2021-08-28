County teams open 2-1

LeFlore County football teams went 2-1 Friday night to open the 2021 season.

Poteau held on to defeat Bishop Kelley, 35-28, Pocola built a big lead and made it stand up in a 20-19 win over Wilburton and Heavener lost at North Rock Creek, 12-6 in overtime.

Pocola led 20-7 at halftime before Wilburton scored late to narrow the lead to 20-19. The Indians blocked the PAT and ran out the lock to match last season’s win total of one.

Heavener took a 6-0 lead on North Rock Creek before the Cougars tied the score on a long run at 6 and sent the game into overtime. Heavener got the ball first in overtime. The Wolves tried a field goal on fourth down, which was blocked and returned 90 yards for the winning touchdown.

In games next week, Poteau hosts Shiloh Christian, Panama hosts Central Sallisaw on Thursday, Pocola visits Hackett, Ark. Hartshorne goes to Spiro, Talihina travels to old rival Antlers, and Arkoma is at Midway.

Heavener has the week off before visiting Valliant in two weeks.

