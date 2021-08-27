Wister blanks Buffalo Valley

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

WISTER – Hope Gotes and Kourtney Donaho scored runs in the fifth inning as Wister defeated Buffalo Valley, 2-0, Thursday.

The score was tied before Wister rallied. The Lady Wildcats improve to 13-3 and visit Whitesboro Friday.

Gotes led off with a double and Donaho walked. They both came home on an error.

Kaylea Underwood was the winning pitcher for Wister. She went seven innings and allowed four hits, with 11 strikeouts and a walk.

Jaelyn Covey tripled and was 1-3, Gotes had the double and went 1-2 with a run and McKinzie Duncan doubled and finished 1-2

Wister 2, BV 0

BHS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—0 4 1

WHS 0 0 0 0 0 2 x—2 5 1

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.