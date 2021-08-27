Temperatures take slight dip Friday

Slightly cooler temperatures Friday as the 2021 high school football season starts.

The high will be 94 degrees with a low of 73 degrees.

Temperatures at kickoff are expected to be 88, with temperatures dropping to 79 by 10 p.m.

Thursday’s high was 98, with a low of 73.

Sunrise is at 6:48 a.m. Sunset is at 7:51 p.m.

Average temperatures for Aug. 27 are a high of 90, with a low of 63.

Records for the date were a high of 105 in 1982 The record low was 51 in 1970.

On Aug. 27, 2020, the high was 79, with a low of 70. A total of .98 inches of rain was recorded.

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.