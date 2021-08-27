Stigler rallies past Poteau

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

POTEAU – Stigler scored three times in the top of the seventh Thursday to defeat Poteau, 7-6, in 4A-8 fast pitch softball.

The win avenged a 6-3 loss at home last week for Stigler. Poteau is 11-5 overall and 5-2 in district play. Stigler is 8-3 and 2-1. Poteau visits Sallisaw Monday.

Briley Bowman pitched 2.2 innings, giving up four hits and four runs, with a strikeout and two walks. Annika Dill threw 4.1 innings and gave up seven hits and three runs with two strikeouts and four walks.

Dill homered and doubled while going 2-3 with a RBI and a run, Kail Chitwood also homered and went 1-3 with a RBI and a run and Emery Lomon homered and finished 1-4 with two RBI and a run.

Stigler 7, Poteau 6

SHS 2 2 0 0 0 0 3—7 11 1

PHS 1 0 2 1 0 0 1—6 9 3

