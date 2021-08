WISTER – Teresa Kay Martin, 73, of Wister passed away Wednesday in Fort Smith, Arkansas and was born May 9, 1948 in Poteau to Claude and Lois (Pridmore) Morris.

Services are 10 a.m. Monday at Church of God 7th Day in Wister. Visitation is Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

