Services planned for Thad Martin

WISTER – Thad Kyle Martin, 73, of Wister passed away Thursday in Tulsa, and was born June 20, 1948 in Wister to Jesse Fred and Emma (Baldwin) Martin.

Services are 2 p.m. Sunday at the Wister School cafetorium with Sam Walden officiating. Burial will follow at Ellis Chapel Cemetery in Wister.

Survivors include his wife, Mary; children Bret Martin, Ronnie and Trish Martin, Tod and Janice Martin, Christopher Lee, and Kimberly Thornburg; 13 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and sisters Nancy Martin, Retta and Tommy Baker, and Pat Anderson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers Sooner, Poose and Duck Martin.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter