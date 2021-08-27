Pocola gets two wins

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

POCOLA – Pocola swept a pair of fast pitch softball games from Berryhill and Eufaula Thursday.

The Lady Indians, 14-2, are the top seeds for the upcoming LeFlore County Tournament, and beat Berryhill, 6-4, and Eufaula, 9-1.

In the opener, the two teams were tied at 1, before Pocola scored five times in the top of the seventh inning.

Maci Maxwell got the win for Pocola. She went the distance and gave up four hits and four runs, with four strikeouts and five walks.

Kylee Merritt doubled twice and was 2-4 with a RBI, Kylee Smith went 2-3 with a run, Alyssa Parker tripled and had a 1-4 outing with three RBI and a run and Mika Scott doubled and finished 1-3 with a run.

Pocola 6, Berryhill 4

PHS 0 0 0 1 0 0 5—6 11 2

BHS 0 0 1 0 0 0 3—4 4 1

Pocola scored seven runs in the third inning against Eufaula to take control of the game.

Parker was the winning pitcher for Pocola. She went all five innings, giving up three hits and one run with seven strikeouts and a walk.

Smith doubled and was 2-3 with two RBI and a run and Bailey Lairamore went 2-2 with two RBI and two runs

Pocola 9, Eufaula 1

EHS 0 0 0 1 0—1 3 2

PHS 0 1 7 1—9 10 0

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.