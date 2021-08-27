Oklahoma prep football scores 8-27-2021

| | 0

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Bethany 27, Jones 14

Bixby 69, Mansfield Timberview, Texas 14

Broken Arrow 42, Mansfield Legacy, Texas 13

Cache 12, El Reno 6

Canton 54, Okeene 6

Cascia Hall 28, Victory Christian 13

Chickasha 51, Altus 7

Choctaw 66, Beacon Hill, Va. 0

Coweta 35, McGuinness 28

Crossings Christian School 23, Community Christian 6

Dewar 57, Southwest Covenant 8

Duncan 27, Wellington, Texas 16

Elk City 35, Pampa, Texas 28

Empire 62, Wellston 12

Greenwood, Ark. 63, Muskogee 21

Gruver, Texas 38, Texhoma 14

Guthrie 33, Shawnee 0

Holland Hall 36, FW All Saints, Texas 17

Hollis 54, Boise City 38

Laverne 46, Cherokee 0

Lincoln Christian 52, Beggs 14

Locust Grove 18, Morris 0

Maysville 34, Bray-Doyle 12

McAlester 39, Broken Bow 7

McKinney Boyd, Texas 37, Midwest City 0

North Rock Creek 12, Heavener 6, OT

Oaks 52, Copan 8

Pawhuska 55, Perry 21

Perkins-Tryon 48, Chisholm 0

Poteau 35, Bishop Kelley 28

Quapaw 20, Chouteau-Mazie 6

Ringling 48, Atoka 0

Stigler 26, Sallisaw 19

Tulsa East Central 54, Western Heights 0

Turpin 56, Beaver 8

Tuttle 28, Sulphur 0

Union 48, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Texas 20

Vian 37, Gravette, Ark. 0

Watonga 20, Thomas Fay Custer 9

Welch 46, Wilson-Henryetta 0

