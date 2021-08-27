Oklahoma prep football scores 8-27-2021
The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Bethany 27, Jones 14
Bixby 69, Mansfield Timberview, Texas 14
Broken Arrow 42, Mansfield Legacy, Texas 13
Cache 12, El Reno 6
Canton 54, Okeene 6
Cascia Hall 28, Victory Christian 13
Chickasha 51, Altus 7
Choctaw 66, Beacon Hill, Va. 0
Coweta 35, McGuinness 28
Crossings Christian School 23, Community Christian 6
Dewar 57, Southwest Covenant 8
Duncan 27, Wellington, Texas 16
Elk City 35, Pampa, Texas 28
Empire 62, Wellston 12
Greenwood, Ark. 63, Muskogee 21
Gruver, Texas 38, Texhoma 14
Guthrie 33, Shawnee 0
Holland Hall 36, FW All Saints, Texas 17
Hollis 54, Boise City 38
Laverne 46, Cherokee 0
Lincoln Christian 52, Beggs 14
Locust Grove 18, Morris 0
Maysville 34, Bray-Doyle 12
McAlester 39, Broken Bow 7
McKinney Boyd, Texas 37, Midwest City 0
North Rock Creek 12, Heavener 6, OT
Oaks 52, Copan 8
Pawhuska 55, Perry 21
Perkins-Tryon 48, Chisholm 0
Poteau 35, Bishop Kelley 28
Quapaw 20, Chouteau-Mazie 6
Ringling 48, Atoka 0
Stigler 26, Sallisaw 19
Tulsa East Central 54, Western Heights 0
Turpin 56, Beaver 8
Tuttle 28, Sulphur 0
Union 48, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Texas 20
Vian 37, Gravette, Ark. 0
Watonga 20, Thomas Fay Custer 9
Welch 46, Wilson-Henryetta 0