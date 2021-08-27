Heavener sweeps Hugo

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Heavener swept a pair of fast pitch softball games in District 3A-8 Thursday.

The Lady Wolves won the opener, 18-0, and completed the sweep with a 19-0 victory in the late game.

Heavener is 12-2-1 overall, 5-1 in district play and hosts Stigler Monday. Hugo is 1-10 and 0-8.

In the opener Kinley Brand threw a no-hitter for Heavener in the 3-inning win. She struck out six and walked none. Aside from one error, she would have thrown a perfect game.

Ava Cartwright doubled and was 3-3 with three RBI and three runs, Brooklin McClure doubled and went 2-3 with four RBI and two runs, Brand tripled and had a 1-2 game with two RBI and two runs and Morgan Smith doubled and finished 1-2 with two RBI and two runs.

Heavener 18, Hugo 0

HUG 0 0 0—0 0 2

HEA 5 13 x-18 11 1

The second game was even more lopsided.

Bryleigh Huckaby got the win, pitching all three innings and allowing three hits with three strikeouts and no walks.

Huckaby also doubled and was 2-2 with three runs and two RBI, Brand went 2-2 with four RBI and two runs, Meredith Smith had a 2-2 game with two runs and two RBI and Cayleigh McGee tripled and had a 1-2 outing with two RBI.

Heavener 19, Hugo 0

HUG 0 0 0—0 3 2

HEA 7 12 x–19 10 3