County teams open season Friday

Three LeFlore County football teams open the 2021 season Friday night in zero week games.

Heavener visits North Rock Creek, near Shawnee, Bishop Kelley visits Poteau in one of the top games in the state this week and Pocola hosts Wilburton.

The other four county football teams start the season next week.

Heavener faces a test when the Wolves make the long trip to North Rock Creek. The Wolves won last year, 22-6, in North Rock Creek’s first varsity game.

Last year, North Rock Creek did not have any seniors, but has several on this year’s team, looking for the school’s first varsity football win.

Heavener returns a slew of starters on both sides of the ball and should be improved this season with Jeff Broyles stepping in as assistant coach and offensive coordinator for the Wolves, who finished 2-8 last year, defeating North Rock Creek and Pocola.

Friday’s clash at Poteau will feature one of the top teams in Class 4A in Poteau and one of the better teams in Class 5A in Bishop Kelley.

In last year’s game. Bishop Kelley won, 28-6, but the game was closer than the final score would indicate.

Poteau is coming off a 9-3 season while the Comets were 9-2.

Pocola will be looking for revenge against Wilburton.

The Diggers won last year’s game, 47-14. The Indians finished 1-9 while Wilburton was 4-6. This is Pocola’s last season in Class 2A as the Indians drop to Class A next year.

