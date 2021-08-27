Calendar of events 8-27-2021

The LeFlore County calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email [email protected].

Friday

LeFlore County Youth Services golf tournament at Choctaw Country Club.

Blood drive noon-5:30 at Reynolds Center

Maker times for kids 4 p.m. at Heavener Library.

Converse and create for teens 4 p.m. Heavener Library,

High school football: Heavener at North Rock Creek; Bishop Kelly at Poteau; Wilburton at Pocola

High school softball: Smithville at Cameron; Howe at Central Sallisaw; Wister at Whitesboro; Talihina at Porter; Arkoma at LeFlore

High school baseball: Bokoshe at Haileyville/Pittsburg; Whitesboro at Cameron.

