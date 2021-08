Events that happened on Aug. 26.

1914: Battle of Tannenberg begins.

1920: 19th Amendment adopted.

1939: First televised Major League baseball game.

1957: Russia tests intercontinental ballistic missile.

1964: Johnson receives Democratic nomination for president.

1968: Democratic convention besieged by protestors.

