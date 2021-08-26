Oklahoma prep football poll

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, and points Records through August 23. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I

School Total Points

Jenks (6) (0-0) 40 Edmond Santa Fe (0-0) 26 Union (2) (0-0) 25 Owasso (1) (0-0) 23 Broken Arrow (0-0) 14

(0-0)

Others receiving votes: Westmoore 2. Yukon 2. Enid 1. Norman 1. Norman North 1.

Class 6A Division II

School Total Points

Bixby (5) (0-0) 25 Choctaw (0-0) 19 B.T. Washington (0-0) 14 Stillwater (1) (0-0)) 12 Midwest City (0-0) 9

Others receiving votes: Putnam North 4. Del City 3. Muskogee 3. Deer Creek-Edmond 1.

Class 5A

School Total Points

Carl Albert (4) (0-0) 57 McAlester (0-0) 49 Collinsville (1) (0-0) 48 McGuinness (1) (0-0) 37 Coweta (0-0) 35 Bishop Kelley (0-0) 33 El Reno (0-0) 16 Lawton Mac (0-0) 13 Guthrie (0-0) 11 Ardmore (0-0) 10

Others receiving votes: Sapulpa 6. Piedmont 5. Durant 4. Glenpool 2. Tahlequah 2. Shawnee 1. Claremore 1.

Class 4A

School Total Points

Clinton (3) (0-0) 61 Tuttle (1) (0-0) 57 Wagoner (2) (0-0) 52 Cushing (1) (0-0) 50 Hilldale (0-0) 33 Weatherford (0-0) 31 Poteau (0-0) 29 Blanchard (0-0) 19 Bristow (0-0) 10

(tie) Grove (0-0) 10

Others receiving votes: Cache 9. Bethany 8. Ada 5. Catoosa 3. Broken Bow 3. Newcastle 2. Sallisaw 2. Skiatook 1.

Class 3A

School Total Points

Holland Hall (5) (0-0) 67 Lincoln Christian (1) (0-0) 62 Heritage Hall (1) (0-0) 58 Verdigris (0-0) 25 Kingfisher (0-0) 23

(tie) Anadarko (0-0) 23

Kingston (0-0) 22 Stigler (0-0) 20 Plainview (0-0) 19

(tie) Checotah (0-0) 19

Others receiving votes: Perkins-Tryon 11. Sulphur 11. Berryhill 9. Lone Grove 6. Vinita 6. Madill 4.

Class 2A

School Total Points

Beggs (1) (0-0) 62 Metro Christian (6) (0-0) 61 Washington (0-0) 49 Jones (0-0) 41 Marlow (0-0) 33 Oklahoma Christian (0-0) 29 Vian (0-0) 21

(tie) Chandler (0-0) 21

Millwood (0-0) 18 Eufaula (0-0) 16

Others receiving votes: Adair 10. Cascia Hall 10. Keys (Park Hill) 7. Bethel 3. Community Christian 2. Atoka 1. 11, Frederick 1.

Class 1A

School Total Points

Cashion (7) (0-0) 70 Pawhuska (0-0) 54 Ringling (0-0) 49 Morrison (0-0) 38 Gore (0-0) 34 Thomas Custer (0-0) 26 Pawnee (0-0) 23 Tonkawa (0-0) 16 Hooker (0-0) 14

(tie)Mooreland (0-0) 14

Others receiving votes: Wewoka 13. Oklahoma Christian Academy 8. Texhoma 6. Fairview 5. Cordell 3. Woodland 3. Okemah 3. Boone-Apache 2. Colcord 2. Minco 2.

Class B

School Total Points

Laverne (6) (0-0) 34 Shattuck (0-0) 21 Dewar (1) (0-0) 18 Regent Prep (0-0) 9 Davenport (0-0) 7

Others receiving votes: Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 5. Quinton 3. Velma-Alma 3. Summit Christian 2. Balko-Forgan 2. Cherokee 1.

Class C

School Total Points

Tyrone (4) (0-0) 30 Timberlake (2) (0-0) 25 Mountain View-Gotebo (1) (0-0) 24 Buffalo (0-0) 11 Midway (0-0) 7

Others receiving votes: Thackerville 4. Copan 2. Fox 1. Maysville 1.

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.