Miss CASC competition announced

For the first time, Carl Albert State College will hold a local competition to crown a Miss CASC Outstanding Teen as part of the Miss Oklahoma Outstanding Teen scholarship program.

The mission of the Miss Oklahoma’s Outstanding Teen Scholarship Competition is to provide an opportunity for Oklahoma’s young teenage ladies to compete in a first-class teen scholarship program and to encourage them to continue pursuing their talents, become positive influences in their communities and develop into mature, responsible young women of the highest morals and integrity.

The competition provides an opportunity for young teenage ladies in Oklahoma to engage in a 10 minute interview with the judges, helping them develop positive communication skills for life. The young ladies will also focus on their personal fitness training in preparation for the active wear competition. Their gracefulness and poise will be demonstrated in the evening wear competition and their talents will be presented during the talent competition.

Carl Albert’s competition will be Nov. 18, in conjunction with the annual Miss CASC Competition. The winner will receive a $500 cash scholarship as well as a 16-hour tuition waiver. The first runner up will receive a $250 cash scholarship, and all candidates will receive a $250 tuition waiver.

To be eligible for participation, candidates must be 13 to 17 years of age as of July 31, 2022, reside in and attend school full time in Oklahoma, and be able to meet the time commitment and titleholder responsibilities.

The entry fee is $100, and information packets are available in the CASC-Poteau Bookstore beginning September 1. For more information, contact Tara Foos at (918) 647.1335 or [email protected]

