LeFlore County weather 8-26-2021
Mostly clear skies and hot again Thursday in LeFlore County with a high of 98 degrees, and a low of 75 degrees.
Wednesday’s high was 99 again, with a low of 70.
Sunrise is at 6:47 a.m. with sunset at 7:52 p.m.
Average temperatures for Aug. 26 are a high of 91, with a low of 63.
Records for the date were a high of 105 in 1978. The record low was 49 in 1970.
