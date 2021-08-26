LeFlore County weather 8-26-2021

Mostly clear skies and hot again Thursday in LeFlore County with a high of 98 degrees, and a low of 75 degrees.

Wednesday’s high was 99 again, with a low of 70.

Sunrise is at 6:47 a.m. with sunset at 7:52 p.m.

Average temperatures for Aug. 26 are a high of 91, with a low of 63.

Records for the date were a high of 105 in 1978. The record low was 49 in 1970.

